Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan readies for European Championships
October 10, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will for the first time participate in the 2017 Elite Track European Championships, to held in Berlin on October 18-22.
Stepanyan's personal coach, Armen Gyozalyan says Edgar has the character of a real fighter and is ready to struggle to the end.
"This is a very important event, with winners and medalists of Olympic Games and world championships also taking part. I really want Edgar's debut to be successful," Gyozalyan said.
At the European Championships, Stepanyan is pre-announced in four disciplines: scratch, omnium, 4km Individual Pursuit and group race.
"Our primary focus is on omnium," the coach says.
"If Edgar collects sufficient amount of points, he will be able to participate in the world championships and eventually qualify for the Olympic Games."
Top stories
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Cyprus' Stella Kyriakides elected new president of PACE Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
French-Armenian MP: Macron may play active role in Karabakh process French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian, who has arrived in Armenia to obtain citizenship, has expressed a wish to visit Artsakh.
NATO says no worries over Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia Jens Stoltenberg said it was a sovereign decision and that he had talked it through with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Russian says its strikes destroyed Islamic State's economy in Syria Militants of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) no longer have sources of financing in Syria, Igor Konashenkov said.