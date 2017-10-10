Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan readies for European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will for the first time participate in the 2017 Elite Track European Championships, to held in Berlin on October 18-22.

Stepanyan's personal coach, Armen Gyozalyan says Edgar has the character of a real fighter and is ready to struggle to the end.

"This is a very important event, with winners and medalists of Olympic Games and world championships also taking part. I really want Edgar's debut to be successful," Gyozalyan said.

At the European Championships, Stepanyan is pre-announced in four disciplines: scratch, omnium, 4km Individual Pursuit and group race.

"Our primary focus is on omnium," the coach says.

"If Edgar collects sufficient amount of points, he will be able to participate in the world championships and eventually qualify for the Olympic Games."