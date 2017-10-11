Henrikh Mkhitaryan is Premier League's second most creative player
October 11, 2017 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - David Silva is currently the Premier League's most creative player, pipping the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen, The Metro reports.
Despite Mkhitaryan starting the season wtih a flurry of assists (an impressive six assists and 19 created chances), the 31-year-old still pips the Armenian.
According to data courtesy of EA Sports he Manchester City star is not only topping the assists list but is also the player to have created the most chances.
Silva, who came into this season with a fresh new trim, has helped lead the Blues to the top of the table.
The Spaniard is to thank for 26% of Pep Guardiola's side's total goal scoring opportunities.
Top stories
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
