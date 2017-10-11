Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
October 11, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will compete in League Dfor the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019, UEFA announced on Wednesday, October 10.
UEFA said it hopes that the new competition will strengthen international football across the whole confederation.
Country coefficients and the recently concluded World Cup qualifying helped determine which nations would be drawn into the four different leagues - A, B, C, D.
The 12 best countries will compete in League A and will be split into four groups of three.
The four League A group winners will contest the 'Final Four' tournament in June 2019, while the bottom placed team will be relegated to League B. They will be replaced in League A by the four group winners from the second tier.
That model of relegation and promotion is repeated further down the pyramid.
Like League A, League B will also comprise 12 teams split into four groups of three. There are 15 countries in League C, split into one group of three and four groups of four, and the remaining 16 lowest ranked countries in League D, made up of four groups of four.
The draw for the groups within each league will take place on 24th January 2018.
League A: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands
League B: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey
League C: Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania
League D: Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar
Top stories
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
U.S. drone strike kills top Nusra leaders in Syria's Idlib According to sources, the drone identified and hit key building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.
New funicular to boost development of tourism in Armenia's south An initial batch of $6.1 million will be invested in the project which will benefit the development of tourism in the region.
Ermenegildo Zegna Armenia turns 11 The Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna celebrated the 11th anniversary of its activity in Yerevan