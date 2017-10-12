Armenia included in FIBA ranking for first time ever

PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has published its world ranking of national teams, which also includes the Armenian team for the very first time.

Among 153 countries, Armenia ranks the 95th with 24.3 points overall.

The countries not listed in the rankings have all 0 points and are therefore all positioned, with the same rank, after the last country mentioned, which is Malawi with 0.4 points.

Topping the ratings are the national teams of the United States, Spain and Serbia.