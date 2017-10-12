Armenia included in FIBA ranking for first time ever
October 12, 2017 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has published its world ranking of national teams, which also includes the Armenian team for the very first time.
Among 153 countries, Armenia ranks the 95th with 24.3 points overall.
The countries not listed in the rankings have all 0 points and are therefore all positioned, with the same rank, after the last country mentioned, which is Malawi with 0.4 points.
Topping the ratings are the national teams of the United States, Spain and Serbia.
Top stories
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Armenian wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (98 kg weight class) beat Russia’s Musa Evloev 3-1 at the Paris-hosted World Championships.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Waymo demanded $1 billion in damages from Uber: report Uber rejected those terms as non-starters, said sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss settlement talks.
Armenian collector's unique artifacts to go on display in Michigan Melikian, who majored in history at Arizona State University, maintains a strong commitment to the subject central to his academic pursuits.
Renée Fleming says Armenian concert was 'amazing' Fleming has been at the forefront of classical music for three decades, performing at leading opera houses and concert halls across the globe.
IMF improves 2017 GDP growth forecast for Armenia Later on, however, the country's finance minister Vardan Aramyan said that the economy is set to grow by 4.3% this year.