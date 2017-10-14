// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships

Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
October 14, 2017 - 11:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighters on Friday, October 13 snatched three medals at theJunior World Sambo Championships, currently underway at Serbia's SPENS Arena.

Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver after he lost his final bout to Greek fighter Georgi Margaryan, also an Armenian.

On Saturday, Armenia's Sergey Poghosyan (65kg), Karen Hovhannisyan (81kg), Arman Manukyan (87kg), Artur Manukyan (52kg), Grigor Sahakyan (90kg), Gor Gyunashyan (+100kg), as well as Ani Ter-Harutyunyan (44kg) and Anna Mkrtchyan (+80kg).

