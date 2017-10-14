Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
October 14, 2017 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighters on Friday, October 13 snatched three medals at theJunior World Sambo Championships, currently underway at Serbia's SPENS Arena.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver after he lost his final bout to Greek fighter Georgi Margaryan, also an Armenian.
On Saturday, Armenia's Sergey Poghosyan (65kg), Karen Hovhannisyan (81kg), Arman Manukyan (87kg), Artur Manukyan (52kg), Grigor Sahakyan (90kg), Gor Gyunashyan (+100kg), as well as Ani Ter-Harutyunyan (44kg) and Anna Mkrtchyan (+80kg).
Top stories
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Armenia romancing both EU and Russia: EurasiaNet Russia has not commented publicly on the agreement, but some non-Russian observers believe that it does not object to the deal.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial Accompanying the guests were Yerevan's deputy mayors Kamo Areyan, Vahe Nikoyan and Davit Ohanyan.