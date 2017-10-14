Azerbaijani opposition journalist detained in Kiev at Baku's request

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani opposition journalist Fikret Huseynli, a political migrant in the Netherlands, was detained on Saturday, October 14 after arriving at the Boryspil airport in Kiev.

He managed to inform by phone that he was detained after Azerbaijan sent a request to Interpol. However, he does not know the essence of charges brought against him, Contact.az reports.

Huseynli has already obtained Dutch citizenship and cooperates with the broadcasting television channel Turan TV from abroad.

The journalist fled Azerbaijan 10 years ago after he was abducted and severely beaten. The kidnappers were never identified.