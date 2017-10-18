Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
October 18, 2017 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Izabella Yaylyan (58kg weight category) has won three medals at the 2017 European Junior Weightlifting Championships, currently underway Durres, Albania.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, securing a final bronze medal after lifting a total of 195kg above her head.
14 athletes from Armenia's U20 and U23 teams are participating in the Albania-hosted championships.
Armenia was among the nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year on September 30 in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.
