Armenian lifter Sona Poghosyan wins European Champion’s title

October 20, 2017 - 10:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Sona Poghosyan (75kg weight category) on Thursday, October 19 won the champion’s title at the 2017 European Junior Weightlifting Championships, currently underway Durres, Albania.

Poghosyan was the best in both the snatch and clean and jerk events, lifting a total of 227kg above her head.

Andranik Karapetyan (85kg), Karush Ghukasyan (94kg) and Arpine Dalalyan (+90kg) will compete for Armenia on Friday.

Earlier, Davit Hovhannisyan (85kg) took silver, Karen Avagyan won bronze in the snatch event, while Izabella Yaylyan (58kg) won the champion’s title.

