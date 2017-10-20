Henrikh Mkhitaryan needs to be protected by Jose Mourinho: MEN
October 20, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan is vital against Chelsea and Tottenham and needs Jose Mourinho to help him regain top form, The Manchester Evening News said on Friday, October 20.
For the second game in a row - Manchester United's Champions League tie against Benfica - Mkhitaryan was a passenger, and given he was struggling to find a teammate with a simple pass, withdrawing him earlier might have been kinder.
A couple of bad games is no reason to write off any player, but it is a sign a rest is due. Mkhitaryan has had a heavy workload so far this season, and has suffered more than most in the absence of Paul Pogba.
But while others around him have been rotated, Mourinho has written Mkhitaryan's name onto the teamsheet in apparently permanent ink.
The United manager has the options to give Mkhitaryan the advantages he provided toAnthony Martial and Marcus Rashford whohave been forced into a job share.
Juan Mata can play centrally, as can Jesse Lingard, the MEN says.
United have tough fixtures against Spurs and Chelsea coming up, for which they will need fit and firing Mkhitaryan. There are few in the league more dangerous than United's Armenian on top form.
Giving him a rest from the start in the next two games may be the quickest way for Mourinho to get him there, the publication says.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia may start testing electric buses The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies considers testing electric buses in Armenia.
E-bike station launches in major Armenian tourist site The opening of the e-bike station of the Green Mobility project took place in the framework of SunChild 7th International Environmental Festival.
2 Armenian-Americans among Variety's Hollywood New Leaders 37-year-old co-founder/partner of Mortar Media Antranig Balian is one of them whose path to showbiz was not a straight one.
Armenia produces, exports and consumes more energy "Exports have grown by 9.9%," the minister said, adding that energy consumption has also increased in the reporting period.