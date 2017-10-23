Film about Man United midfield Armenian Mkhitaryan coming soon
October 23, 2017 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United’s midfield Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the subject of a brand new film that has been produced by MUTV’s award-winning documentaries team, the club's official website reveals.
The 60-minute access-all-areas programme will highlight Micki’s incredible journey from the streets of his homeland to the highest levels of club football, including the untimely and tragic death of his 33-year-old father, Hamlet, due to a brain tumour.
It was always Henrikh's dream to follow in his dad's footsteps by becoming a professional footballer and he realised that in 2006 by appearing for FC Pyunik, aged 17. He then joined Metalurh Donetsk and was made the youngest club captain in their history, before sealing a move to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Four seasons at Shakhtar led to his transfer to Borussia Dortmund and he won plenty of admirers throughout his spell in Germany, including Jose Mourinho, who head-hunted the forward during his first summer in charge of United, leading to Micki’s emergence as a star at Old Trafford.
As the first Armenian to join a Premier League club, Heno - as he is known to friends - has since become known as a major figurehead in the country. To many people, his professionalism and successes represents the ‘new Armenia’ and he is regularly described as ‘The Pride of Armenia’.
‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ is coming soon to MUTV.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Azerbaijan fires Spike missile towards Karabakh for second day in a row In order to keep the situation under control, Karabakh troops showed restraint and refrained from retaliating.
Armenian becomes first woman to be elected mayor of Georgian town Anivard Mosoyan secured 77% of the vote and, according to preliminary results, won the post of mayor of the city.
Newborn Armenian's cord blood to save her brother's life in medical first A first-ever surgery for cord blood transplantation will be performed in Armenia, rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan said.
Armenia president ratifies deal on joint military units with Russia The document stipulates that authorized bodies - namely, the defense ministries of both countries - determine the army staff.