Armenia team captain Mkhitaryan did not vote for MU boss Mourinho

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as Armenian team captain, had the privilege of casting his FIFA votes. But he omitted Mourinho from his top three coaches.

Instead his top three read Zinedine Zidane first, Massimiliano Allegri second, Leonardo Jardim third.

Having started the season on fire, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s form for Man United has slipped in recent weeks.

The Armenia international received flak for his recent performances in the goalless draw with Liverpool and the 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League.

Mkhitaryan was dropped from Man United’s XI in last weekend’s defeat at Huddersfield. Jesse Lingard was given the nod instead.

Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane won the award having lead his club to La Liga and Champions League success last term.

According to the Armenia international, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon and Neymar are the best players, with Ronaldo proceeding to win the title.