Four Armenian boxers fail at European Youth Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - All four representatives of Armenia, who entered the ring at the European Youth Championships in Antalya on Monday, October 23, were defeated.

Thus, Erik Tokhyan (49 kg) and Toni Galstyan (69 kg) are left to continue the fight for prizes in the championship of the continent, the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

Galstyan will hold the quarterfinal battle on Tuesday, while Tokhyan will compete for a ticket to the semifinals on Wednesday. In the event of victory, the two Armenian boxers will ensure at least a bronze medal each.