Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers take 2 medals at World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers have won 2 medals at the World Championships among Masters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Ernest Mirzoyan (100 kg), in particular, became a silver medalist of the championship, while Azat Andryan (74 kg) won bronze, the press service of the National Olympic Committee informs.

The World Sambo Championship among Masters took place from October 20 to 23.