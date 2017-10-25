Mkhitaryan is the reason why Ozil won't fit into Man United: Silvestre

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mikael Sivestre believes that there would be no space in the Manchester United team for Mesut Ozil because the Red Devils already have the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata in that position, The Sport Review reports.

Ozil has been touted as a possible transfer target for the Red Devils in recent weeks as the speculation about his future at Arsenal beyond this season continues.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent weeks after both he and Alexis Sanchez entered into the final 12 months of their contracts at The Emirates.

However, former Manchester United and Arsenal defender isn’t sure that Ozil would automatically earn a place in the first team at Old Trafford were he leave The Emirates and join their Premier League rivals.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Silvestre said: “If you put players into categories, I would put him in the with Mkhitaryan and Mata, so you already have two players like this.

“Technical, good vision, proper playmakers. So why would you sign another? You don’t need to pile these types of players.”

Ozil earned plenty of praise for his performance for Arsenal on Sunday as he helped the Gunners seal an impressive 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the race for the title.

Ozil has won the FA Cup three times since his move to Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013.