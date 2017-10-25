Haypost cancels souvenir sheet dedicated to Armenia-Iran ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-Iranjoint issue” has been cancelled and put into circulation in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of Haypost CJSC on Wednesday, October 25.

The sheet is designed with Armenian and Persian ornaments.

A postage stamp with a nominal value of AMD300 depicts the Persian Blue Mosque located in Yerevan, while another one with a nominal value of AMD350 features the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral in Isfahan.

Authored by HayPost designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan, the souvenir sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 20 000 pcs.

The sheet was cancelled by Armenia's Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Deputy Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Ali Naser Sobhanipour, Acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.