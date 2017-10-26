Bellator ex-champion wants rematch with Armenian 'Dreamcatcher'
October 26, 2017 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Bellator middleweight champion Alexander "Storm" Shlemenko is appealing his close unanimous decision loss to Gegard "Dreamcatcher" Mousasi,a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin.
It was Mousasi’s first fight since April, when he defeated Chris Weidman by second-round TKO at UFC 210. The stoic Dutchman took his talents to the Bellator cage where he found himself matched up with Shlemenko, a former champion who gave him everything he could handle.
It was the 43rd professional win for Mousasi who was competing in his 51st fight. He has now won six straight dating back to September 2015. On the other side, Shlemenko sees his career record fall to 56-10 (with one no-contest).
"Our fight at the Bellator 185 caused a huge wave of controversy and insults on the Internet as user were trying to figure out who was stronger - Mousasi or I," Shlemenko said in a Facebook post.
"To stop these disputes and empty conversations, I suggest a rematch as soon as possible."
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army makes advances in different areas in Deir ez-Zor The Syrian government troops engaged in violent clashes with IS-affiliated militant groups in the area of Hwaijet Saqir
Facebook's Workplace Chat desktop app now open to everyone It's bringing its desktop app out of beta so all users can converse in text or over video, send files and share screens though their computer.
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Armenia has beautiful people, great architecture and food: Quentin Moore In a series of photos, the musician posted one depicting "the large pool" that Kanye West ran through when performing in Yerevan.