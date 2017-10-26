Bellator ex-champion wants rematch with Armenian 'Dreamcatcher'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Bellator middleweight champion Alexander "Storm" Shlemenko is appealing his close unanimous decision loss to Gegard "Dreamcatcher" Mousasi,a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin.

It was Mousasi’s first fight since April, when he defeated Chris Weidman by second-round TKO at UFC 210. The stoic Dutchman took his talents to the Bellator cage where he found himself matched up with Shlemenko, a former champion who gave him everything he could handle.

It was the 43rd professional win for Mousasi who was competing in his 51st fight. He has now won six straight dating back to September 2015. On the other side, Shlemenko sees his career record fall to 56-10 (with one no-contest).

"Our fight at the Bellator 185 caused a huge wave of controversy and insults on the Internet as user were trying to figure out who was stronger - Mousasi or I," Shlemenko said in a Facebook post.

"To stop these disputes and empty conversations, I suggest a rematch as soon as possible."