Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets poorly children on Man United dream day
October 27, 2017 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan was among the the Manchester United players who met excited fans at Manchester United Foundation's latest Dream Day.
The Armenia international and several others made it a day to remember for young fans with serious and life-limiting illnesses at the Aon Training Complex.
The heart-warming event takes place twice a season, and the latest event saw supporters from across the country, and a few from even further afield, meet their heroes at the Jimmy Murphy Visitors' Centre after watching the team train.
Among the group of 16 guests was 13-year-old Alex who suffers from leukemia. Alex, who had made the long trip from New York with his father, said: "It feels really good as we’ve watched them on TV so much, so to meet them all was great."
His father Michael added: "Today is special, we’ve been following United for years now and to be able to come here and meet the players is a dream come true."
Mkhitaryan was recently appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Armenia.
