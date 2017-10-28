Mourinho has readied Mkhitaryan for Tottenham clash: MEN

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has readied Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 28, the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst said.

"Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are musts at wing-back and Marcus Rashford is deserving of a start," he said.

"Henrikh Mkhitaryan has gone off the boil over the last month but Mourinho has readied him for this game and his recent demotions might galvanise Mkhitaryan against the side he scored past 10 months ago."

Commenting on how United must line up against the Spurs, Ciaran Kelly, another of MEN's writers, thinks that Juan Mata and Mkhitaryan both have points to prove.

Alice McKeegan, a third writer, says that the Armenia international hasn't enjoyed his best games for United recently but taking him out of the starting line-up against Huddersfield proved he wasn't the problem so he should be given another chance to impress.