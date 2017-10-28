Mourinho has readied Mkhitaryan for Tottenham clash: MEN
October 28, 2017 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has readied Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 28, the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst said.
"Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are musts at wing-back and Marcus Rashford is deserving of a start," he said.
"Henrikh Mkhitaryan has gone off the boil over the last month but Mourinho has readied him for this game and his recent demotions might galvanise Mkhitaryan against the side he scored past 10 months ago."
Commenting on how United must line up against the Spurs, Ciaran Kelly, another of MEN's writers, thinks that Juan Mata and Mkhitaryan both have points to prove.
Alice McKeegan, a third writer, says that the Armenia international hasn't enjoyed his best games for United recently but taking him out of the starting line-up against Huddersfield proved he wasn't the problem so he should be given another chance to impress.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Prominent artists, writers urge Armenia to adopt domestic violence law The more than 50 signatories include artist and activist Serj Tankian, actor and playwright Eric Bogosian, novelists Chris Bohjalian.
Azerbaijani troops used Spike missiles, mortars during past week Besides firearms, Azerbaijani troops also employed Spike anti-tank missiles, various-caliber mortars and grenade launchers.
Syrian army nears Al-Qaeda stronghold in Hama The Syrian Arab Army stormed this area north of Salamiyah City in a bid to secure their primary supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.
Olive tree planted in Israel in honor of Charles Aznavour According to the Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Aznavour was honored for his helping save Jews during WWII.