Armenian teams to face Switzerland, Greece in European Championship R1
October 28, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Team Chess Championship among men and women is starting on the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, October 28.
Rivals of the Armenian national teams in the first round have been unveiled, the press service of the National Olympic Committee reports.
The men's team will play against the team of Switzerland, while the women's team will face their rivals from Greece.
