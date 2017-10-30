Armenia men's team successful at European Chess Championships R2
October 30, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the European Team Chess Championship currently underway in Hersonissos (Crete), Armenia's men's team defeated Greece in the second round with a score of 2.5: 1.5.
Levon Aronian and Gabriel Sargissian won with white figures. Sergei Movsesian lost his game, while Hrant Melkumyan managed to retain a draw, the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.
The women's team, meanwhile, lost 1:3 to the national team of Ukraine in round 2.
Lilit Mkrtchyan and Maria Kursova played a draw, while Elina Danielian and Maria Gevorgyan were defeated.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV series treatment 'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
VivaCell-MTS supports project to help preserve national Armenian music The Armenian Folk Instruments album comprising eight discs is a valuable cultural heritage for future generations.
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Armenian artists create Hans Christian Andersen statue in Moscow A statue Hans Christian Andersen was unveiled in a Moscow park dedicated to the 850th anniversary of the city's foundation.