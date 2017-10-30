Armenia men's team successful at European Chess Championships R2

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the European Team Chess Championship currently underway in Hersonissos (Crete), Armenia's men's team defeated Greece in the second round with a score of 2.5: 1.5.

Levon Aronian and Gabriel Sargissian won with white figures. Sergei Movsesian lost his game, while Hrant Melkumyan managed to retain a draw, the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

The women's team, meanwhile, lost 1:3 to the national team of Ukraine in round 2.

Lilit Mkrtchyan and Maria Kursova played a draw, while Elina Danielian and Maria Gevorgyan were defeated.