// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia men's team successful at European Chess Championships R2

Armenia men's team successful at European Chess Championships R2
October 30, 2017 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the European Team Chess Championship currently underway in Hersonissos (Crete), Armenia's men's team defeated Greece in the second round with a score of 2.5: 1.5.

Levon Aronian and Gabriel Sargissian won with white figures. Sergei Movsesian lost his game, while Hrant Melkumyan managed to retain a draw, the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

The women's team, meanwhile, lost 1:3 to the national team of Ukraine in round 2.

Lilit Mkrtchyan and Maria Kursova played a draw, while Elina Danielian and Maria Gevorgyan were defeated.

 Top stories
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul ScholesMkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European ChampionshipsArmenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Maksim Manukyan claims title of World Wresling Champion
Armenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victory
Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: This season will be the season of Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV series treatment 'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
VivaCell-MTS supports project to help preserve national Armenian music The Armenian Folk Instruments album comprising eight discs is a valuable cultural heritage for future generations.
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Armenian artists create Hans Christian Andersen statue in Moscow A statue Hans Christian Andersen was unveiled in a Moscow park dedicated to the 850th anniversary of the city's foundation.