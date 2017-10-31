Armenian women's team wins round 3 of European Chess Championship
October 31, 2017 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian men's team drew round three of the European Team Chess Championship in Hersonissos (Crete) in matches against the Croatian team.
The women's team, meanwhile, defeated the Serbian squad with a score of 3:1.
The two Armenian teams will meet their rivals from the Netherlands and Greek, respectively, for the round 4.
