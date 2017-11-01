Armenia's Levon Aronian retains second spot on FIDE rating
November 1, 2017 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia retained his standing on FIDE's chess rating, having climbed to the second spot last month.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on Tuesday, October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Among the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Sergei Movsesian on the 76th spot, Vladimir Akopian on the 77th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 97th position.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September.
