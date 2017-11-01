// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Levon Aronian retains second spot on FIDE rating

November 1, 2017 - 10:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia retained his standing on FIDE's chess rating, having climbed to the second spot last month.

FIDE unveiled the new ratings on Tuesday, October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.

Among the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Sergei Movsesian on the 76th spot, Vladimir Akopian on the 77th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 97th position.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September.

Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul ScholesMkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European ChampionshipsArmenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
