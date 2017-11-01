Armenia men's team share 1-3 spots ahead of European Championship R5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of the fifth round of the European Team Chess Championship, the Armenian men's team share the 1-3 spots with Hungary and Croatia.

The Armenians will face the Dutch team on Wednesday, November 1.

The women's team, meanwhile, are currently the 6th, and will meet their rivals from Georgia for round 5.

In the history of the European Chess Championships, the two Armenian teams have won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals overall.