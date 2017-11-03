Mkhitaryan, Mata not producing attacking flair for Man United: pundit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils are missing attacking flair because the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are not producing consistent form for the Red Devils, The Sports Review reports.

The Red Devils have been accused of not producing enough in the final third in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho despite their decent run of form.

Manchester United sealed a 2-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night to take another step closer towards the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

The Armenian playmaker came on at half-time during the European victory against the Portuguese side.

However, Scholes feels that the Red Devils are in need of more attacking flair, despite Mata and Mkhitaryan being able to both play in the number 10 position.

Speaking on BT Sport on Tuesday night, Scholes said: “Man United are missing a Dimitar Berbatov, Teddy Sheringham or a Dwight Yorke. A player who knits the team together.

“They’ve got quality with Mkhitaryan and Mata, but not enough of it.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Tottenham last weekend and aiming to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League in midweek.