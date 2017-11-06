// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian cyclist wins silver at UCI Track Cycling World Cup

November 6, 2017 - 11:39 AMT
November 6, 2017 - 11:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Stepanyan lagged behind the Belgian cyclist Robb Ghys, leaving Dutch Roy Pieters on the third spot.

