Armenian cyclist wins silver at UCI Track Cycling World Cup
November 6, 2017 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Stepanyan lagged behind the Belgian cyclist Robb Ghys, leaving Dutch Roy Pieters on the third spot.
Top stories
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Armenian Catholicos: Syria church should be restored with joint efforts "It was with excitement pain that I saw the pictures of the Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor: it was destroyed and deserted," he said.
France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."