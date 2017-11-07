Restoring Mkhitaryan's confidence should be Mourinho's priority: MEN
November 7, 2017 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Restoring Henrikh Mkhitaryan's confidence should be among Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's top priorities, The Manchester Evening News said in an article detailing the Portuguese coach's to do list.
Fans were outraged at the Armenia international's poor performance against Chelsea, as the former Borussia Dortmund star failed to make any impact in the game whatsoever. Mourinho was unimpressed too, so much so that he substituted the midfielder in the 61st minute.
Mkhitaryan now heads off to lead his country in matches against Belarus and Cyprus, and he might be one player that Mourinho is happy to see feature over the international break. However, the United manager has repeatedly picked Mkhitaryan and he has shown no sign of being able to play himself back into form, MEN says.
"The Armenian looks short of ideas and entirely bereft of confidence," the source says.
"With the injury situation improving, the manager can afford to give Mkhitaryan an extended rest when the domestic calendar resumes."
