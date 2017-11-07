Azerbaijan will train guard dogs to respond to Armenian speech
November 7, 2017 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guard dogs in Azerbaijan will be trained to respond to Armenian speech, head coach-cynologist at the country's Dog Training Center Movjud Askerov revealed.
According to him, dogs are now trained and carry out commands given in the Azerbaijani language. Askerov said they are supposed to respond to Armenian speech in the near future, 1news.az reports citing Femida.az.
"This mainly applies to guard dogs so that they can warn soldiers in case they hear Armenian speech when the rivals are approaching," Askerov said.
He pointed out that some armies used to have kamikaze dogs for destroying the enemies' equipment. Such dogs are not used in the Azerbaijani army, he said.
