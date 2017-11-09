Armenian sambo fighters to participate in World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - 1000 sambo fighters from 93 countries of the world, including Armenia, will participate in the World Championships in Sochi, Russia on November 10-12.

Athletes from China, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Saint Lucia, Hong Kong and Bangladesh will participate in the tournament for the very first time.

The Armenian delegation left for Sochi on Wednesday, November 8, while the team includes:

Women - Asya Lalazaryan, Sose Balasanyan;

Men (sport sambo) - Tigran Kirakosyan, Maksim Manukyan, Artur Sahakyan, Rafik Manukyan. Arsen Kazaryan. Mher Karapetyan. Edik Petrosyan, Arsen Khanjyan;

Men (combat sambo) - Grigor Mkhitaryan, Ernest Hayrapetyan, Vachik Hayrapetyan, Mavrik Nasibyan, Avetik Poghosyan.