Lebanon crisis poses new threats to Armenian community
November 10, 2017 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran contain new dangers for the Armenian community of Lebanon and Christians living in the Western Asian country in general.
The United States, in turn, is calling for a de-escalation of tensions, following the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as Lebanon's prime minister while in Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. State Department said it was "monitoring the situation very closely."
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday, November 9: "We would call for no kind of escalation of any sort of threats or something in that arena. But we also recognize that a government has the right to communicate with its own citizens."
In a conversation with the Voice of America, mother Olga - the daughter of an Armenian mother and an Assyrian father - said that the Christian community of the Middle East has always suffered because of clashes of different forces.
According to her, Christians suffered when the Iraqi Kurdistan declared independence and started their revolt against the government.
She says that clashes against the Islamic State and other militant group lead to the destruction of Christian communities of the region.
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
Project for creating an eco-village network in Armenia continues Recently, 51 LED lights were installed in the village of Agarakadzor in Armenia's Areni community of Vayots Dzor province
Armenian Genocide doc gets positive reviews on NYT, LATimes, THR Joe Berlinger's "Intent to Destroy" has received positive reviews from the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter.
New Armenian airport to be put into operation in May 2018 The airport in the city of Kapan in Armenia's Syunik province will be put into operation in May 2018, Vazgen Saghatelyan said.
Disney announces all-new Star Wars trilogy Johnson will write and direct the first installment in the new trilogy, with his longtime producer Ram Bergman set to produce the films.