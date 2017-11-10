Mkhitaryan missing Pogba's influence at Manchester United: Merson
November 10, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been struggled for Manchester United in recent weeks because of Paul Pogba’s injury lay-off, The Sport Review says.
The French midfielder has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury back in September and it has not yet been confirmed exactly when he will return to action.
Mkhitaryan has been criticised for his quiet performances in recent weeks, with the playmaker failing to make an impact during the 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend before he was substituted in the second half.
Merson believes that Pogba’s absence has had a significant impact on Mkhitaryan in the Manchester United midfield.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Pogba is missing. He is a big miss. He was so playing so well.
“Mkhitaryan has gone off the boil since Pogba’s injury. They had an understanding.”
The Armenia international will be hoping to step his game up and feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are currently second in the table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City after 11 games of the new campaign.
