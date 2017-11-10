Mkhitaryan says Armenia-Belarus friendly was a "nice game"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan praised the match against Belarus on Thursday, November 9 as a "nice game" after Armenia won the game 4:1.

"Nice game, nice team performance and nice to have scored tonight," Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

"I was on Armenia duty last night - you can watch my documentary next Thursday on MUTV at 21:00 GMT," he said in another post.