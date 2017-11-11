Armenian weightlifter becomes three-time Austrian champion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Sargis Martirosyan has become a three-time Austrian champion in weightlifting.

At the Austrian weightlifting championship in Graz, Martirosyan took the first spot in the 105kg weight category to snatch gold.

The 31-year-old athlete is thus eligible to take part in the World Championships 2017, which will be held in the United States between November 28 and December 5, Rusarminfo reports.