Armenian weightlifter becomes three-time Austrian champion
November 11, 2017 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Sargis Martirosyan has become a three-time Austrian champion in weightlifting.
At the Austrian weightlifting championship in Graz, Martirosyan took the first spot in the 105kg weight category to snatch gold.
The 31-year-old athlete is thus eligible to take part in the World Championships 2017, which will be held in the United States between November 28 and December 5, Rusarminfo reports.
Top stories
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
