Four Armenians to compete in World Junior Chess Championship
November 13, 2017 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Armenians will represent the country at the World Junior Chess Championship in Tarvisio, Italy.
The tournament is starting on Monday, November 13 and is set to run through November 25.
Hayk Martirosyan, Manuel Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan and Siranush Ghukasyan will compete in the Italy-hosted event.
Top stories
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Erdogan cites 2 restored Armenian churches, forgets destroyed ones Erdogan forgot about dozens of other Armenian churches and monasteries that are used as reception halls or stables throughout Turkey.
Syrian army liberates key town in north Hama After rebel fighters fled the area around Douma, the Syrian Army and local forces entered the town and declared their control over it.
Spotify starts selling cosmetics The first entry is a tie-up with Pat McGrath Labs, which is selling a collection exclusively through the music service.
Exotic animals coming to brand-new shopping center in Armenia's capital Attending the opening of the mall on Monday, November 13 were president Serzh Sargsyan and Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.