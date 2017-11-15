// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2

Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2
November 15, 2017 - 17:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The second round of the World Junior Chess Championship was held on Wednesday, November 15, with two Armenian grandmasters snatching victories again.

After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.

International master Tigran Harutyunyan drew in the second round too, while Siranush Ghukasyan from the girl's team lost the match.

Harutyunyan and Ghukasyan have one point each.

The championship is set to run through November 25.

