Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new doc
November 17, 2017 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - MUTV's new feature documentary 'Micki: An Armenian Hero' premiered on Thursday, November 16 night, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalling the momenthe knew Manchester United wanted him and how it was his ‘dream’ to become a footballer after his father, Hamlet, passed away in 1996.
“I’ve trained very hard to reach my goal,” he says. “In football, everything is about click.”
The filmmakers travelled to Yerevan in Armenia, where they interviewed fans and friends of the Mkhitaryan family.
"Last summer, my agent called me and said that Manchester United was interested in signing me. It took me by surprise.
"I said, ‘Is it real? Or is it just speculation?’
"A few days later, Manchester United’s interest was confirmed when I got a call from Ed Woodward, their executive director. He told me that the club was indeed interested in me.
"While my agent and the club were negotiating the transfer, I had time to consider my options. I knew it would be a challenge to leave a good situation at Dortmund and succeed at United, but I did not want to sit in my chair as an old man and have any regrets. I was ready to move," Mkhitaryan said.
“I do’t like to speak too much, I like to work more. In just one click everything was amazing for me.” He’s referring to that goal again on Boxing Day, which was United’s Goal of the Season.
The documentary then segues onto the topic of Hamlet Mkhitaryan and his passing.
“When he passed away I said, ‘I want to become a footballer.’
“He was always buying me the stuff that I wanted, he was really taking care of me, my sister and my mother. He was a wonderful football player and a wonderful man,” the midfield Armenian said.
“When we came back to Armenia from France, we had problems with the light and water, people were suffering. We had a difficult childhood but we could survive and now everybody is happy living in good conditions.”
Top stories
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
Brazil tells Armenia it supports peaceful settlement in Karabakh Nalbandian briefed his Brazilian counterpart on Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts aimed at pushing the negotiation process forward.
Dog-owners live longer, new study says Older people who live alone are 33 per cent less likely to die over the next 12 years if they have a dog, according to a Swedish study.
Story of Armenian family ripped apart by the Genocide: The Collegian Adrienne Alexanian went to clean the closet of her late father not too long after he died, The Collegian says,