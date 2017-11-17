Armenia unveils sports tourism development program
November 17, 2017 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A program for developing sports tourism in Armenia has been developed by the government which proposes the creation of an integrated system of preparing professionals and opening of sports clubs for tourists across the country.
According to the project, sports tourism will also be included in the high-school curriculum.
Specialists providing relevant education in training institutions must pass theoretical and practical trainings on security measures once in three or four years.
The program will be carried out in 2018-2022.
Sport tourism is a fast-growing sector of the global travel industry, estimated at $25-50 billion worldwide.
