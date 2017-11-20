Mkhitaryan battling to save his career in Manchester United: source
November 20, 2017 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fighting for his Manchester United career – just 16-months after joining, The Sun says in an article published on Monday, November 20.
Jose Mourinho and his United backroom staff are still understood to have major reservations over the 28-year-old.
He started this season well, but has struggled with injury in recent weeks and has shown alarming signs of fatigue.
Mkhitaryan was dropped by Mourinho in the opening months of the last campaign after issues over his fitness levels.
He was also axed from their weekend 4-1 win at home to Newcastle because of 'tactical reasons'.
But there are still concerns he is struggling to come to terms with the mental and physical restraints of the Premier League.
An Old Trafford source said: “There are still problems with Mkhitaryan. He is battling to save his career here.
“There are huge reservations over him from Jose and his backroom team. He has shown an alarming sign of fatigue in recent weeks.
“He could even be handed a rest after the international break after going away with Armenia. It's going to be a busy festive period."
