Armenia's Aronian still the sole leader after FIDE Grand Prix R5 draw
November 21, 2017 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew with Black against GM Ding Liren of China in round 5 of the FIDE Grand Prix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
"We're slowly getting accustomed to each other," Aronian said, adding that the day before the break is the "most important" since "you don't want to go to the rest day being upset."
With a total of 3.5 points, Aronian is still the sole leader of the tournament, closely followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.), Liren, Peter Svidler (Russia), Pentala Harikrishna (India) and Dmitry Jakovenko (Russia) with 3.0 points each.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of four chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018. The top two finishers will qualify for the 2018 Candidates Tournament.
Aronian who won the World Chess Cup in September, as well as Liren, who reached the finals, have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.
Top stories
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready to leave Iraq after Islamic State defeat “IS has suffered defeat and there is no need for the presence of this number of leaders and fighters of Hezbollah in Iraq,” Nasrallah said.
New souvenir sheet celebrates 25 years of Armenia-Russia ties A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the 25th anniv. of the establishment of relations between Armenia and Russia was cancelled.
This week's dream trip is Armenia for a generous embrace: The Week The Week is recommending to visit Armenia as the week's dream trip that the magazine updates once in every seven days.
Putin says Russian-Armenian dialogue successfully developing Putin also said both countries are making a significant contribution to strengthening the partnership in various multilateral formats.