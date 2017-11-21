Top Iran Revolutionary Guards official celebrates "end of Islamic State"
November 21, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani in a letter to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, November 21 announced the termination of the 'corrupt tree' of Daesh (Islamic State) and congratulated the glorious victory to the Islamic World, IRNA reports.
Announcing the end of dominance of Daesh, the commander wrote that the Supreme Leader’s "wise leadership, resistance of the Iraqi and Syrian people, governments, and armies, as well as volunteer forces, militants and martyrs from other countries were the factors behind the triumph of the Resistance Front."
Following the Iraqi and Syrian Resistance Front’s historic triumph over the Takfiri terrorist group's disaster of Daesh and the end to the dominance of the group, Soleimani published a message addressing Khamenei, read an IRGC statement.
