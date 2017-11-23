Armenian major who lost legs, hand wins World Armwrestling gold
November 23, 2017 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Major of the Armenian Armed Forces, athlete Sargis Stepanyan, who lost both legs and right hands in 2014, won two medals at theWorld Armwrestling Championshipfor the disabled to become the champion, Stepanyan himslef said in a Facebook post.
Stepanian claimed the champion's title among athletes with musculoskeletal problems who competed in the Polish city of Rumia.
He won two gold medals in 75 kg and 80 kg weight categories, also snatching silver among heavyweight athletes.
The championships were held on November 18-21.
Top stories
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Rights groups urge EU to make Azerbaijan end crackdown Leaders of European Union member states should press visiting Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to end the crackdown on critics.
Armenian businessman building new military unit in Karabakh "Today, the ultimate goal of each of us should be the strengthening of the security and ensuring peace in Artsakh," Tsarukyan said.
EU may include Armenia on blacklist of tax havens: Bloomberg The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports.
Azerbaijani soldier's body found near Armenian military post The serviceman is a Captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who defected after a crime was committed in the military unit.