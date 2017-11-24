// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tottenham should keep tabs on Mkhitaryan's situation in United: HITC

November 24, 2017 - 12:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Many Manchester United fans feel that the club should cash in on Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2018, but one club who should keep tabs on his situation is Tottenham Hotspur, news and analysis website HITC said in a recent article.

Mkhitaryan's Manchester United future is once again a subject of debate.

With five assists in the first three Premier League games this season, Mkhitaryan appeared set for a huge season, but his form has drastically tailed off.

It was reported in 2016 – before Mkhitaryan joined United – that Tottenham were keen to land him after he had hit 11 goals and 15 assists for Dortmund during the 2015-16 season.

Mkhitaryan turns 29 in January, meaning he doesn't have the usual profile of a Spurs signing, but the recent signing of Fernando Llorente has shown that Mauricio Pochettino is ready to break the mould for the right player.

"Mkhitaryan's quality as a creator and as a goalscorer would take some pressure off Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, whilst his role with Dortmund showed that he can fit into the high-pressing style of Pochettino at Spurs," the publication says.

"United may not want to lose Mkhitaryan to a rival - if they would even consider selling anyway - but with the Red Devils keen on Spurs ace Danny Rose, Tottenham may be wise to keep tabs on Mkhitaryan's situation at Old Trafford with a view to a possible move, or asking for him in part-exchange for Rose."

