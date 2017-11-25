Mourinho says midfield Armenian Mkhitaryan 'disappears step by step'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday, November 24 that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been anonymous in recent games and has failed to fulfil his duties as a No 10, which left him with no option but to omit him from the squads for the matches against Newcastle United and Basle in the past week, The Times says.

“I was not happy with his last performances and I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five,” said Mourinho, who has substituted Mkhitaryan on his past eight starts.

“He started the season very well and after that, step by step he was disappearing. His performance levels in terms of goalscoring and assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No 10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough [to drop him].”

Mourinho has made it clear to Mkhitaryan that he will not accept any more mediocrity. “You have to perform,” the United manager said.

The 28-year-old Armenia international set up five goals in his opening three matches of the campaign, but has since failed to register an assist.

