Levon Aronian of Armenia still leading final leg od FIDE Grand Prix

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian GM Levon Aronian drew GM Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia in less than 40 minutes, keeping his leading position in the last leg of the FIDE Grand Prix.

Aronian now has 5.0 points.

The Fide Grand Prix has its final round in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday, November 25, with two of the eight candidates to challenge for Magnus Carlsen’s world crown still to be decided.

The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of four chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.

Aronian who won the World Chess Cup in September, as well as Liren, who reached the finals, have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.