Armenian grandmaster fights for World Championship medal
November 25, 2017 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U20 World Chess Championship is currently underway in the Italian city of Tarvisio, with Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan fighting for a medal.
With a total of 7.5 points, the Armenian grandmaster shares the 2-7 spots with five other players.
Hayk Martirosyan, meanwhile, is now in the 19th position, Tigran Harutyunyan follows in the 62nd, while Siranush Ghukasyan from the girls' event is in the 52nd spot.
The final round will be held on Saturday, November 25.
Top stories
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian uncover large cache of weapons left behind by Islamic State While a large number of families have returned to Deir ez-Zor, several neighborhoods remain closed off to the public.
New Armenia-EU deal will take cooperation to a whole new level: PM "This agreement will definitely take our cooperation with the EU and its member states to a qualitatively new level," Karapetyan said.
Offensive inside strategic suburb of Jobar resumes in Syria The Syrian army made the decision to resume their offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus following an offensive last week.
Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security There is an urgent need for the security of the cyber space to be enhanced and privacy of people protected, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.