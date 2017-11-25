// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian grandmaster fights for World Championship medal

November 25, 2017 - 16:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U20 World Chess Championship is currently underway in the Italian city of Tarvisio, with Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan fighting for a medal.

With a total of 7.5 points, the Armenian grandmaster shares the 2-7 spots with five other players.

Hayk Martirosyan, meanwhile, is now in the 19th position, Tigran Harutyunyan follows in the 62nd, while Siranush Ghukasyan from the girls' event is in the 52nd spot.

The final round will be held on Saturday, November 25.

