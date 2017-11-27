FIDE Grand Prix: Armenia's Aronian snatches one more victory
November 27, 2017 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia held Hikaru Nakamura in the last round in Palma de Mallorca to share the first place with Dmitry Jakovenko of Russia. As a result, Aronian and Jakovenko won the Palma leg of the Grand Prix Series, both scoring 5.5 points.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of four chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) and Alexander Grischuk (Russia) topped the final standings of the FIDE Grand Prix series to qualify for the 2018 FIDE Candidates Tournament in Berlin.
The field for the 2018 FIDE Candidates Tournament is now complete as Mamedyarov and Grischuk join Sergey Karjakin (world championship match 2016), Aronian, Ding Liren (World Cup 2017), Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So (average rating) and Vladimir Kramnik (wildcard).
