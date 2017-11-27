Armenian fighter 'puts opponent to sleep' at Fight Nights Global 80
November 27, 2017 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fight Nights Global 80 -a mixed martial arts tournament - is currently underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with an Armenian fighter also participating.
Fighting in the weight category of up to 61 kg, Russian sportsman of Armenian origin German Barsegyan, in particular, faced and defeated Kazakhstan's Baurzhan Orazaev.
The Kazakh athlete did not admit defeat and "fell asleep."
