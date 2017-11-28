Turkey searching for ex-prosecutors who fled to Germany via Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey on Monday, November 27 requested Interpol red notices for three former prosecutors who fled to Germany via Armenia.

The Supreme Court issued a request for red notices for ex-prosecutors Zekeriya Oz, Celal Kara, and Mehmet Yuzgec who fled Turkey and reached Germany via Armenia and Georgia.

According to a 557-page indictment against the trio, Istanbul prosecutors are seeking aggravated life terms as well as up to 72 years of imprisonment on several charges, including "attempting to overthrow the Turkish government, establishing and managing an armed terrorist organization, and abuse of office," Anadolu Agency reports.

They are allegedlylinked to FETO, the group that Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed coup in 2016.