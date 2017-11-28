Armenian jiu jitsu fighter wins World Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek-Armenian athlete Ara Janigian won the gold medal on Friday, November 24 in the international Jiu Jitsu competition, becoming the world champion of the sport, Azat Or reports.

During the Jiu Jitsu World Championship Games being in Bogota, Columbia, Janigian, competing in the 56-kilogram category, beat athletes from Israel and Columbia to reach the finals on Friday, when he beat his opponent from Kazakhstan.

Janigian has been training for a long time and adhering to a strict diet. His perseverance got him to Bogota, where despite facing climate and challenges he was able to beat the odds and become world champion, Asbarez says.