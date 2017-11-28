Armenian jiu jitsu fighter wins World Championship
November 28, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek-Armenian athlete Ara Janigian won the gold medal on Friday, November 24 in the international Jiu Jitsu competition, becoming the world champion of the sport, Azat Or reports.
During the Jiu Jitsu World Championship Games being in Bogota, Columbia, Janigian, competing in the 56-kilogram category, beat athletes from Israel and Columbia to reach the finals on Friday, when he beat his opponent from Kazakhstan.
Janigian has been training for a long time and adhering to a strict diet. His perseverance got him to Bogota, where despite facing climate and challenges he was able to beat the odds and become world champion, Asbarez says.
Top stories
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
A toast to Yerevan, Armenia's capital: Andrew Forbes Forbes managed to visit Artsakh which, according to him, didn't feel like a region that was living under the shadow of potential conflict.
Scientists present findings as they race to build knee cartilage A treatment known as MIV-711 targets an enzyme called cathepsin K that is thought to play a role in the destruction of cartilage.
Syrian Army scores major advance in southern Aleppo Among the many advances made by the Syrian Army on Tuesday was their major push in the southern countryside of Aleppo.
Armenia's anti-corruption campaign a matter of national security: president According to him, in order to create a safe and competitive country Armenians should constantly strengthen democratic achievements.