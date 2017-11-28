Real Salt Lake's Yura Movsisyan may move to a club in Kazakhstan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Salt Lake forward and ex-player of the Armenian national team Yura Movsisyan may join one of the clubs in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

The 30-year-old player has played 58 games for the American club, scoring a total of 16 goals.

In a recent survey,respondent gave Movsisyan a very low rating for a player of his caliber.

When askedwhat their biggest gripe about Movsisyan is, the RSL fans' response most often provided is that he makes a guaranteed $1.9 million per season making him by far the highest paid player on the club. The complaint is that he does not earn what he’s paid, especially when compared to the players around him making much less.