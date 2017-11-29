Man United legend compares Jesse Lingard to Henrikh Mkhitaryan
November 29, 2017 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Jesse Lingard should be playing over Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Express reports.
The 28-year-old Armenia international set up five goals in his opening three matches of the campaign, but has since failed to register an assist.
Lingard, meanwhile, scored a stunning solo goal as Manchester United kept their title hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road yesterday.
The jury remains out on the England international with fans often preferring Jose Mourinho to field the likes of Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.
However, Lingard’s terrific effort was proof of the quality that has endeared him to Mourinho and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.
Scholes reckons the 24-year-old is a better fit for the side than Mkhitaryan.
“Maybe they [his teammates] don't trust him [Lingard] enough," Scholes told BT Sport.
"He's not the big name of a Mkhitaryan or somebody like that. He's got that ability. He's got the same level of ability as Mkhitaryan.
"He can score goals, he can make goals. What's his best position?
"He has to establish himself now, he has to be more consistent, he has to produce more performances like that to make him a real first team player.
“I don't think he's ever gone on from that bit-part player yet - now he needs to."
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
